Insider Buying: Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS) Insider Acquires 340,909 Shares of Stock

Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Borg acquired 340,909 shares of Bubalus Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,386.35 ($39,236.70).
Bubalus Resources Price Performance
About Bubalus Resources
Mineral exploration and mining
