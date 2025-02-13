Evercore ISI Boosts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $66.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -447.05%.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TPG by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

