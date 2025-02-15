Vicus Capital Has $473,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

