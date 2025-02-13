Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 479.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,814,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 2.2 %
CBDS opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
