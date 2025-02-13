Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 479.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,814,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 2.2 %

CBDS opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

