InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
InPost Stock Performance
Shares of INPOY stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. InPost has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.17.
About InPost
