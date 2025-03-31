Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Loncor Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

Loncor Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 274,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,486. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

About Loncor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.