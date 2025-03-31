Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Loncor Gold Stock Up 4.0 %
Loncor Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 274,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,486. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92.
About Loncor Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loncor Gold
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.