Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of KAIKY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 6,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

