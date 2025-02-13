TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

