Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.