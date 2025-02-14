3,350 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

