NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. BNP Paribas cut shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,817.56. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 882.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

