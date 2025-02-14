Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 70,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.46 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $856.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.