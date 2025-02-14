Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $51.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

