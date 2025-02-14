TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TTEC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TTEC Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. TTEC has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.