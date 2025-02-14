TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 44.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 441,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 135,355 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in TTEC by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 196,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TTEC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. TTEC has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

