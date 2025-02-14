Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of PBT stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17,811.24% and a net margin of 96.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
Further Reading
