Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $112.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

