Quent Capital LLC Has $59,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after buying an additional 195,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.39 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

