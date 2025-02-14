Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $63.80 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $61,596,164.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,974,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516,686.18. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,024.28. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.