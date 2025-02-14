Grok (GROK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.05 Million

Grok (GROK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Grok has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Grok has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $7.39 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grok token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,345.79298599 with 6,320,722,345.79298599 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00291343 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,560,851.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

