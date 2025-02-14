Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

