C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

