Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in January

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. 40,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,471. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.37. Advantest has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 29.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantest will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.