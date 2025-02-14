First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Shares Purchased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 65,934 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $990,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MISL opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.