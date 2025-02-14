Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
Shares of YUM opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.30.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yum! Brands
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.