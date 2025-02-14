Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 23.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

