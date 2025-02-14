Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avant Brands Trading Down 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,101. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
About Avant Brands
