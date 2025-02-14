Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,101. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

