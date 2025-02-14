América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to $13.70 at Scotiabank

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $17.30 to $13.70 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

AMX stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

