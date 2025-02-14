Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Drops By 21.4%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Homes Group

In related news, CEO James M. Pirrello acquired 50,000 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Simanovsky sold 3,246,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $15,419,806.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,693.75. The trade was a 64.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $318,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United Homes Group by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Homes Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Homes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Homes Group Stock Up 1.0 %

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 6.62. United Homes Group has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.79.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

