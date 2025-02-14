Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Drops By 21.4%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
In related news, CEO James M. Pirrello acquired 50,000 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Simanovsky sold 3,246,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $15,419,806.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,693.75. The trade was a 64.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $318,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United Homes Group by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Homes Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Homes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
