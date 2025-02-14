Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD opened at $10.20 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

