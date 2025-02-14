Brokers Set Expectations for Yatra Online FY2026 Earnings

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yatra Online in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

