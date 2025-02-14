HC Wainwright Comments on Tigo Energy FY2029 Earnings

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 103.85%.

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tigo Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) by 166.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tigo Energy worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

