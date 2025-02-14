Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,312 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Home Depot makes up 0.4% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $412.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.21 and its 200 day moving average is $395.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

