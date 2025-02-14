iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.63 and a 200 day moving average of $582.36. The stock has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

