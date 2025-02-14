BIOX FY2026 EPS Reduced by Brookline Capital Management

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

BIOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a PE ratio of 237.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 431,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.