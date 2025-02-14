Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,987 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

CP stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

