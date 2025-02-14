Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 8,900.0% in January

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 8,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Read More
