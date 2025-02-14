Four Corners Property Trust’s (FCPT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.