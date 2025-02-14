MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

