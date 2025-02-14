Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Fortinet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 463.85%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

