MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,428 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

