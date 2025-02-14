Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Root Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.66 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

