Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 239 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

