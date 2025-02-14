Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 630.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.2 %

KMB opened at $135.43 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

