TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,165,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.93.
About TomCo Energy
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
