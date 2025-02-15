Members Trust Co Has $114.40 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Members Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,395,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,661 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

