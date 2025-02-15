DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

