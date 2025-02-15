SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Position Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 834,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

SPSM stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

