Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $5.90 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.