D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $277.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 126.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 269.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

