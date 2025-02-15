Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $203.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

